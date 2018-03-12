Glasgow Distillery launches first single malt Scotch whisky

Glasgow Distillery has launched 1770, which is claimed to be the first single malt Scotch whisky to have been produced in the city in more than 100 years.

The single malt takes its name from the year that the original Glasgow distillery was established.

The distillery will release just 5,000 bottles of its 1770 Glasgow Single Malt Scotch Whisky. They are being allocated through a ballot on the 1770 Whisky page

From 3 June 2018, the initial few 1770 casks will officialy go on-sale.

The registered names will go into a ballot and will be given a chance to purchase this limited release.

The whisky has been aged in first-fill ex-Bourbon casks prior to being finished for a short period in virgin oak. It is non-chill filtered and is bottled at 46% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Glasgow Distillery claims that its team combined equipment and traditional methods to bring together the 1770 expression. The whisky gives of hints of pear, rhubarb and custard on the nose, and along with a lingering peppery yet sweet finish.

Glasgow Distillery co-founder and CEO Liam Hughes said: “Our surroundings have definitely shaped us, Glasgow is more industrious than industrial now – it’s somewhere that doesn’t stand still and always strives to better itself. And that’s exactly what we wanted for 1770; something distinctive, enterprising and of quality.

“The city is now part of a new chapter in the world of single malt whisky, which is really exciting. Our 1770 shines a light on modern Scotland – we’ve produced something we are very proud of.”

Glasgow Distillery stated that 1770 is only the first wave of single malt whisky that it is releasing this year. It also plans to release peated and triple-distilled single malt expressions next year and in 2020.

Last month, the distillery released Double Cherry Gin, as part of a series of experimental products. This gin has been aged in cherry wood casks for around 10 weeks and then macerated in fresh cherries until ready to drink.

The distillery has taken an initiative to roll out single batch spirit series, under which one-time-only limited series of experimental spirits will be released. Each batch of these experimental spirits will not be more than 1000 bottles.

Image: Glasgow Distillery’s 1770 Scotch whisky will be available for sale from 3 June. Photo: Courtesy of The Glasgow Distillery Company Ltd.