Glasgow Distillery launches third expression in Prometheus collection

The Glasgow Distillery Company has expanded its Prometheus range with a limited-edition, cask strength 28-year-old Speyside single malt.

Bottled at 53% alcohol by volume (ABV), the single malt whisky has been matured in Sherry Casks and fired by the smoky power of peat.

The whisky is claimed to give out flavours of dried citrus fruits with fresh orange zest, red apple and pear.

There are also hints of clove and marzipan that lead to sweet, aniseed against the backdrop of biscuit caramel, toffee and warming spice.

On the palate, the whisky gives has a silky round mouthfeel with a hint of sweet malt, raisins and robust walnuts.

The flavours of dark fruits and caramelised plums are complemented by savoury oak, leading to a delicate finish with smoke and orange spice.

As per the company, the exact distillery to have produced this single malt whisky remains a tightly guarded secret.

Glasgow Distillery Liam Hughes, CEO and co-founder said: “Prometheus is a very special whisky and one we’re proud to be able to bring to consumers. Prometheus 28 is one of the finest expressions in the range yet and is not to be missed.

“Only a limited number of barrels are available of this very special spirit, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. The smoky notes deliver a unique flavour experience and is the perfect dram to be savoured.”

The launch of Prometheus 28 follows the success of Prometheus 27 which was launched last year and was even awarded at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Prometheus 26 has also won an award in the ‘Best Single Malt over 20 Years Old’ at the International Whisky Competition in Chicago in 2016.

Prometheus 28 Year Old costs £699 per 70cl bottle.

The Prometheus single malt whisky was first created at the Speyside distillery in 1988. The whisky is claimed to be marriage between the rich complexity of the Highlands with the intensity of peat smoke from the Islands.

Image: Glasgow Distillery launches 888 bottles of Prometheus 28 Year Old whisky. Photo: Courtesy of The Glasgow Distillery Company Ltd.