Glasgow Distillery unveils limited edition double cherry gin

The Glasgow Distillery Company has unveiled the first expression in its limited-edition Single Batch Spirit Series.

Double Cherry Gin is the initial release in the series. It is said to have been aged in cherry wood casks for about 10 weeks and then macerated in fresh cherries until ready to drink.

The experimental spirits range will be limited to 1,000 bottles, which will be hand filled and hand labelled by the distillery.

Double Cherry Gin is available exclusively from the distillery at a price of £25.

Glasgow Distillery brand and marketing director Mike Hayward said: “These products will allow consumers to have an insight into our workings here at the distillery.

"We are constantly coming up with new ideas for products, and new ways to improve and alter our existing products.

“The Single Batch Series takes our experiments, bottles our ideas and gives it to the public for a chance to have their say on what they like and what they don’t.”

The company plans to release two or three Single Batch Spirit expressions per year and it claims that each expression will be different to the last.

The Glasgow Distillery is Glasgow's first single malt whisky distillery since 1902, crafters of Makar Gin, G52 Vodka.

In September 2014 the distillery began distilling gin and malt whisky on the banks of the Clyde River in Glasgow for the first time in hundered years.

In November 2017, the distillery released its Makar range of craft gins in miniature bottles for Christmas.

Each pack was presented in a festive foil wrap and features one Makar Original Dry Gin, one Makar Old Tom Ginand one of either of the cask matured expressions; Makar Aged in Oak or Makar Aged in Mulberry.

Image: Glasgow Distillery’s limited edition Double Cherry Gin available online. Photo: Courtesy of The Glasgow Distillery Company Ltd.