Glendalough Distillery to launch three newly-crafted whiskeys for 2018

Ireland-based Glendalough Distillery has unveiled new whiskey range and bottle designs for 2018.

The company is planning to launch three newly-crafted whiskeys for 2018, and a new bottle design across its full range of spirits.

Glendalough said Double Barrel Irish Whiskey, 7yr Old and 13yr Old Single Malts, along with its wild mountain gin and traditional Poitín will roll out to trade from the start of 2018.

The Double Barrel, which has a 42% alcohol by volume (ABV) whiskey, claims to gain sweet and smooth vanilla notes after ageing it for three years in Bourbon barrels.

They are then transferred and stored in 500 litre Oloroso casks from Montilla. Dublin craft porter barrels add flavour to the 7yr Old Single Malt, whose tasting notes include the nose, taste and finish.

Glendalough noted that the whiskey’s cocoa, toffee and dark-chocolate-orange notes come from Black Pitts Porter’s deep, dark flavours of chocolate malt and roasted barley.

The 13yr Old Single Malt, according to Glendalough is the first Irish whiskey to have used Japanese Mizunara oak.

The oak, which is extremely rare and expensive, is found in the forests of Hokkaido and has high levels of vanillans that bring an exquisite of sandalwood, layered with honey with citrusy notes.

Glendalough Distillery creative director and founder Kevin Keenan said: “Our new look, and bespoke bottle really brings the range together as a family, while the new cask-finishes set the whiskey apart from anything else being done in Irish whiskey.”

For the bottle design makeover, the distillery has chosen taller and slimmer bottles for 70cl spirits. The design is complemented by contemporary labelling in muted blues and greys to reflect the brand’s birth place, a mountainous glacial valley in County Wicklow, south of Dublin.

A new bottle has also been designed for Glendalough’s fresh, wild Gin, as well as its Mountain Strength Poitín.

They will be relaunched with 55% ABV instead of its earlier 60%, and sold in 50cl bottles, down from 70cl.

Image: Glendalough to introduce new-look bottle to its fresh, wild Gin Photo: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery.