Register with DBR
Spirits News

GlenDronach Distillery launches 24-year-old single malt Scotch whisky

DBR Staff Writer Published 12 February 2018

The GlenDronach Distillery has released Grandeur Batch 9, a 24 year old single malt whisky in limited edition.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 9 features three single malt vintages distilled in 1990, 1992 and 1993, all exclusively aged in Spanish Sherry butts.

The 24 year old expression has been matured exclusively in sherry casks from birth. The company said every cask is woven into a tapestry of exquisite balance, finesse and depth.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 9 is bottled at 48.7% alcohol by volume (ABV) without chill-filtration or caramel colouring. Only 1,487 bottles are available globally at $625).

Each individual bottle has been sealed with wax and numbered by hand. It will be available worldwide at specialist retailers from this month end.

GlenDronach master blender Rachel Barrie said: “In The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 9, an unparalleled range of the finest aromas and tastes have been composed from masterful Spanish oak sherry cask maturation, patient aging and careful cask selection.

“Grandeur Batch 9 is a single malt of finesse, powerful complexity and persistence, reaching heights of maturity and depth of character that approach single malt perfection. The GlenDronach Grandeur is the pinnacle of the signature style, representing rich layers of Highland heritage and terroir, intensified through patient aging in the finest Spanish oak sherry casks.”

She also stated that the whisky presents a carefully woven tapestry of stone fruit, baked quince and glazed cherries on a bed of sandalwood, roast chestnuts along with subtle musk-scented leather.

Oak balsam’s freshness is said to lift and lengthen the balance and complexity of the whisky. Grandeur is also claimed to combine several sherry cask tastes into each sip. Passage of time is expected to lengthen the taste and deepen towards an elegant dark chocolate mint, raisin and angelic root velvet finish.

GlenDronach, the subsidiary of BenRiach Distillery, was acquired by US spirits company Brown-Forman in 2016.

Image: Scottish distillery GlenDronach launches 24 year old single malt whisky. Photo: Courtesy of  BenRiach.

