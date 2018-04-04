Glenmorangie debuts second release from Bond House No. 1 vintage collection

Scottish distillery Glenmorangie has launched second iteration in its Bond House No. 1 Vintage limited release series.

Grand Vintage Malt 1989 (43% abv), which is priced at $665 a 750-ml, will be available at select retail stores, travel retail accounts, and the company's visitor center.

The chill-filtered single malt is finished in several types of casks. It is the initial offering from Glenmorangie to be matured in part in ex-Côte-Rôtie wine casks from the northern Rhône.

The whisky is said to have been distilled during the final days of the former still house at the distillery. In 1990, the Warehouse No.1 was transformed into a new still house.

Glenmorangie distilling director Bill Lumsden said: “I was fascinated by the distinctive character of that year’s spirit, so inextricably linked with the heritage of the former still house.

“Never again would Glenmorangie be distilled in that familiar old building – and I believed that we could celebrate its legacy in a truly momentous whisky.”

The distillery said that Lumsden took select parcels of the 1989’s seminal spirit and arranged for them to be finished in handful of highly sought-after casks including superior ex-wine casks, the finest ex-Oloroso sherry casks and superior ex-bourbon casks. The cask selection also included extra-matured casks which once contained Côte-Rôtie wines.

According to the distillery, the Grand Vintage Malt 1989 has achieved an integration of Glenmorangie’s finesse, ripe red fruit notes from the ex-wine casks and oaky depths. The whisky is claimed to give out varied sweet and smoky aromas coupled with complex tastes.

Specific details about the number of units, the duration of the whisky’s availability have not been disclosed.

Glenmorangie launched the Bond House No 1 series, with a 1990 expression back in the later part of 2016. It was priced at $630 per bottle. The series has been named after the first maturation warehouse at the distillery.

Image: Glenmorangie’s Grand Vintage Malt 1989. Photo: Courtesy of Glenmorangie.