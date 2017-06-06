Quintessential Brands launches first travel retail exclusive for Greenall’s gin

UK-based Quintessential Brands has launched the first Travel Retail exclusive for its Greenall's gin brand.

Greenall’s Extra Reserve, a premium expression based on the original Greenall’s recipe, will be rolled out with other travel retailer operators across the year.

A 70cl bottle is priced at £15.49 and a 1-litre bottle is priced at €19.90.

The bottle takes its design from the gin bottles found in the brand’s archives, which were reinterpreted in a modern way. This claims to reinforce the rich British heritage and craftsmanship.

Master Distiller Joanne Moore created the 37.5% abv expression. Its recipe builds on the citrus elements in Greenall’s The Original with the addition of exotic citrus botanicals, including sweet Moroccan orange, Turkish grapefruit and Spanish lemon.

Quintessential Brands international commercial director William Ovens said: “Greenall’s Extra Reserve was launched in answer to the growing demand from passengers for crafted gins at accessible prices and we’re delighted that it delivers a fantastic quality gin in distinctive, premium, packaging.”

World Duty Free’s UK liquor category buying manager Nigel Sandals said: “Greenall’s has proved to be a huge success for World Duty Free since we introduced the brand 18 months ago.

“We are delighted to launch Greenall’s Extra Reserve, which looks and tastes superb in all our stores in the 21 airports in which we operate across the UK. It has real integrity as a travel retail exclusive and initial sales suggest that it is going to prove very popular with our customers.”

Greenall’s The Original London Dry Gin is the original quality gin, initially distilled in 1761 by England’s oldest gin distillers.

The portfolio of Quintessential Brands includes Greenall’s The Original London Dry Gin, BLOOM London Dry Gin, Thomas Dakin Small Batch Gin, Berkeley Square London Dry Gin, and Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin, which are all produced by G&J Distillers.

Image: Greenall launches new Extra Reserve Gin. Photo: courtesy of Quintessential Brands Group.