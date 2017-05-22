Hayman’s to open gin distillery in London

UK-based gin producer Hayman's si planning to open a gin distillery in London.

Presently, the distillery operates in Witham, Essex and once relocated, it is expected to be based on Balham High Road, South West London.

The building will also include space to conduct customer events and training area.

Operations at the new location are expected to begin in the autumn of 2017. The new location will produce Hayman’s London Dry Gin product.

The new location is closer to the company’s original location, when the company firs started its operations back in 1863.

Compass Box former head of marketingJonathan Gibson has joined Hayman’s Gin as brand director to manage the site. He will also lead the development of the brand in the UK and overseas.

Hayman’s Gin’s head Christopher Hayman said "I've made no secret over the years of my ambition to move distillation of our range of English Gins back to London.

"After several years of growth and continued interest in our story... we're now at the stage where this has become a real possibility."

Christopher Hayman’s son James Hayman said: “We have spent the last 18 months searching for the right building to house our new distillery. We are thrilled to be moving back to London, which fulfils a conversation Dad and I had back in 2004.”

Back in 2013, Hayman Distillers moved its distillation in-house from London-based producer Thames Distillers.

Image: Hayman's Gin to move distillery back to London. Photo: Courtesy of Snack Admiral/FreeImages.