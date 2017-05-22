Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Hayman’s to open gin distillery in London

Published 22 May 2017

UK-based gin producer Hayman's si planning to open a gin distillery in London.

Presently, the distillery operates in Witham, Essex and once relocated, it is expected to be based on Balham High Road, South West London.

The building will also include space to conduct customer events and training area.

Operations at the new location are expected to begin in the autumn of 2017. The new location will produce Hayman’s London Dry Gin product.

The new location is closer to the company’s original location, when the company firs started its operations back in 1863.

Compass Box former head of marketingJonathan Gibson has joined Hayman’s Gin as brand director to manage the site. He will also lead the development of the brand in the UK and overseas.

Hayman’s Gin’s head Christopher Hayman said "I've made no secret over the years of my ambition to move distillation of our range of English Gins back to London.

"After several years of growth and continued interest in our story... we're now at the stage where this has become a real possibility."

Christopher Hayman’s son James Hayman said: “We have spent the last 18 months searching for the right building to house our new distillery. We are thrilled to be moving back to London, which fulfils a conversation Dad and I had back in 2004.”

Back in 2013, Hayman Distillers moved its distillation in-house from London-based producer Thames Distillers.

Image: Hayman's Gin to move distillery back to London. Photo: Courtesy of Snack Admiral/FreeImages.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Gin & Genever
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.