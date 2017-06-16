Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

House of Carbonadi launches ultra-premium vodka born in northern Italy

Published 16 June 2017

US spirits firm House of Carbonadi has launched a vodka born in northern Italy, which the company claims features rare gem artistry and distilling technology.

Carbonadi was first distilled at a family-owned distillery situated in the Italian region of Piemonte.

Originally, the distillery is said to have used pristine crystalline water and meticulously sourced organic wheat from the surrounding Italian Alps to create the spirit.

Presently, the House of Carbonadi brand claims to be lauded for its unique filtration process. The initial mash is distilled five times through active charcoal to remove impurities.

And, then it is re-filtered through unct carbonados (microporous black diamonds) to remove additional impurities, which might have been missed in the traditional filtration process. The final step involves micro-oxygenation that lengthens the liquid’s molecules in developing a smooth vodka expression.

The vodka has added ingredients including hints of green herbs, bay leaf and dried mint on the nose and is claimed to taste crisp and clean.

House of Carbonadi CEO Richard Miller III, "Thoughtful hospitality and exquisite craftsmanship have long been passion points of mine, and Carbonadi was born from a desire to create a sleek, high quality sipping vodka in line with the Italian lifestyle those characteristics embody.

"After four years of development, we are proud to introduce Carbonadi and grow this exceptional brand."

The vodka comes packed in a black bottle with white and gold trim. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is currently the distributor of Carbonadi in California and later this year, House of Carbonadi plans to extend the distribution in New York and Miami.

Image: House of Carbonadi releases Carbonadi Vodka in US. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/House of Carbonadi.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Vodka
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.