House of Carbonadi launches ultra-premium vodka born in northern Italy

US spirits firm House of Carbonadi has launched a vodka born in northern Italy, which the company claims features rare gem artistry and distilling technology.

Carbonadi was first distilled at a family-owned distillery situated in the Italian region of Piemonte.

Originally, the distillery is said to have used pristine crystalline water and meticulously sourced organic wheat from the surrounding Italian Alps to create the spirit.

Presently, the House of Carbonadi brand claims to be lauded for its unique filtration process. The initial mash is distilled five times through active charcoal to remove impurities.

And, then it is re-filtered through unct carbonados (microporous black diamonds) to remove additional impurities, which might have been missed in the traditional filtration process. The final step involves micro-oxygenation that lengthens the liquid’s molecules in developing a smooth vodka expression.

The vodka has added ingredients including hints of green herbs, bay leaf and dried mint on the nose and is claimed to taste crisp and clean.

House of Carbonadi CEO Richard Miller III, "Thoughtful hospitality and exquisite craftsmanship have long been passion points of mine, and Carbonadi was born from a desire to create a sleek, high quality sipping vodka in line with the Italian lifestyle those characteristics embody.

"After four years of development, we are proud to introduce Carbonadi and grow this exceptional brand."

The vodka comes packed in a black bottle with white and gold trim. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is currently the distributor of Carbonadi in California and later this year, House of Carbonadi plans to extend the distribution in New York and Miami.

Image: House of Carbonadi releases Carbonadi Vodka in US. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/House of Carbonadi.