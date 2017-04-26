Diageo expands Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch series

Diageo Global Travel has added the limited edition Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Bourbon Cask and Rye Finish to its Blenders’ Batch series of whiskies.

The limited edition new blend is the second and latest innovation in the Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch portfolio - a series of experimental Scotch Whiskies that challenge convention and lift the lid on the skill and never-ending pursuit of flavour that has driven the small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker for over 200 years.

Inspired by the time master blender Dr Jim Beveridge, whose personal journey making whisky began over 40 years ago, spent blending bourbons and ryes inKentucky in the 1990s, Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Bourbon Cask & Rye Finish pushes the boundaries of blending like never before.

Available only in a small number of selected markets, including Travel Retail,Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Bourbon Cask & Rye Finish has been drawn from over 200 whisky samples, aged in first-fill bourbon casks and finished for up to six months in former rye casks. Featuring whiskies from just five distilleries including Dufftown and the now closed Port Dundas, the new blend is rich and warming with an intense honeyed sweetness.

The magic, creativity and experimentation brought to life in the whisky making process, is what drives the blending team at Johnnie Walker to experiment with new and surprising taste experiences, resulting in this latest addition to the Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch series. The on-going flavour experiments that Beveridge and his team study at the brand's home in Scotland are a crucial part of their work, focussing on developing and understanding alternative flavours including wine, coffee and chocolate.

"Experimentation is the key to innovation," says Dr Beveridge. "It's something that has been at the heart of Johnnie Walker from the very beginning and which has enabled us to consistently create perfect whiskies like Johnnie WalkerRed Labeland Johnnie Walker Black Label for generations.

"What we're doing today is what we've done for almost 200 years, experimenting with flavours and flavour influences to make sure that the whisky we make every day is the very best it can be. Right now, interest in whisky is higher than it's ever been and it's the right time to let people try some of the innovative - sometimes seemingly weird - things we're experimenting with. We think people will love these whiskies and more than that, they'll love knowing the story of how they came about."

Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director of Diageo Global Travel, said: "Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Bourbon Cask & Rye Finish is the perfect purchase for travellers looking for new and surprising taste experiences, Johnnie Walker fans or those seeking to explore the category.

"Travellers are looking for brands that have discovery, authenticity, craftsmanship and real human stories behind them. Johnnie Walker has a truly unique story to tell and we are thrilled to offer shoppers a glimpse into the world of flavour exploration from the world's biggest Scotch Whisky brand. As this is also a limited edition product, it is truly an exciting addition to the Johnnie Walker range in duty free."

When making whisky, the blenders at Johnnie Walker think 'from the bar back,' ensuring bartenders and whisky fans at home have the perfect liquids at hand to serve neat, on the rocks, or as the foundation of a flawless Scotch-based cocktail.

Inspired by the recent success of Johnnie WalkerSelect Casks - Rye Cask Finish,travellers can pick up a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Bourbon Cask & Rye Finish in selected duty free stores worldwide now.

Source: Company Press Release