Irelands’ Walsh Whiskey distils organic single pot still Irish whiskey

DBR Staff Writer Published 26 January 2018

Ireland-based Walsh Whiskey Distillery has distilled what it claims to be world’s first organic single pot still Irish whiskey.

The distillery, upon securing certification from The Organic Trust in early January 2018, has started the distillation process based on a mash of malted and unmalted barley.

Planned to be released under the Writers’ Tears label from 2023 in near future, the new whisky is the result of triple distilling of the new make spirit in the distillery’s three copper pot stills.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery said that the whiskey, which will mature for a minimum of five years, will be filled into both first fill bourbon barrels and virgin oak barrels.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery founder and managing director Bernard Walsh said: “With both the pot and column stills allied to the capacity available to us here at Royal Oak, as well as the strength of our brands, we aim to be leaders in the development of and innovation within the Irish whiskey category – and this is one expression of that goal.

“Single pot still is a distinctive style of whiskey that is unique and true to Ireland. Similarly, Writers’ Tears is a distinctive whiskey brand that resonates strongly with world-class, Irish creativity.

“This first ever organic single pot still Irish whiskey will combine the magic of both these propositions to create what will be a unique new super-premium whiskey for whiskey enthusiasts to savor.”

Located on the banks of the River Barrow at Royal Oak in County Carlow of Ireland, the Walsh Whiskey’s manually-operated distillery features both pot stills and column stills and has capacity to produce 650,000 cases of whiskey per year.

Launched in March 2016, the €52m distillery produces all three styles of Irish whiskey - pot still, malt and grain using both pot stills and column stills.

Image: Walsh Whiskey Distillery founder and managing director Bernard Walsh. Photo: courtesy of Walsh Whiskey Distillery.

