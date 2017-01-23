Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Irish Distillers plans €10.5m investment at Midleton Distillery

Published 23 January 2017

Pernod-Ricard's subsidiary Irish Distillers has unveiled plans to invest €10.5m in production capacity at Midleton Distillery.

The money will be used to install three new copper pot stills at the distillery. Each still has a capacity of around 75,000 litres and will be fully operational by June.

The project will support 60 jobs in Midleton during the construction phase.

Since 2012, Irish Distillers has invested €120m in its Midleton facilities. It has also spent €20m into a bottling facility in Dublin.

Last year, as part of a redevelopment project, Irish Distillers announced €11m investment at the Old Jameson Distillery in Smithfield, Dublin.

Irish Distillers chairman and CEO Jean-Christophe Coutures said: “We are seeing growth accelerating across Jameson and the wider Single Pot Still Irish whiskey range, such as Redbreast and Green Spot, and we will continue to direct our focus for growth here.

“With our increased production capacity, we are confident that the category will hit the ambitious targets set by the Irish Whiskey Association – increasing exports to 12 million cases by 2020 and 24 million cases by 2030.”

Midleton Distillery general manager Paul Wickham said the investment will increase the company’s support for the wider Cork economy.

 

Wickham noted that the new stills will help Irish Distillers grow its other brands such as Redbreast and Green Spot even further over the next 30 years and beyond.

Image: Irish Distillers' €10.5m investment will support the Irish whiskey industry growth target of 300% by 2030. Photo: Courtesy of Irish Distillers.

