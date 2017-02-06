ISBG launches Besado Platinum tequila in three US states

International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) has launched its Besado Platinum Tequila in three US states including Florida, New York and Texas.

Plans are in way to launch the tequila brand in the state of California as well. The company plans to expand its presence rapidly across the country. It is in talks with distributors in the state.

ISBG CEO Terry Williams said: "Besado is now available in well over 100 retail outlets in northern Florida -- our Feb. 14 goal was to eclipse that important century mark.

"We have set a new goal of 400 retail outlets from northern to southern Florida as we unveil our 'Forbidden Tequila' Campaign."

Williams noted that Florida, Texas, New York and California were particularly important markets to capture, as last year these four states were in the top 5 markets for premium tequila sales.

The company claims that Besado’s packaging and flavour profile can play an important role in these markets. While, a nationwide release of the tequila brand is underway, it says that by grabbing just 3% of the US market can be significant impact on its bottom line.

As part of the launch, the company is planning an awareness programme and the company plans to schedule on- and off-premises tastings to let consumers know more about the tequila.

Silo .5 and Baltimore-based the Liquor Pump owner Harry Mehta said: "From a marketing perspective, the first thing you notice about Besado is the gorgeous bottle and the very romantic, sculpted cap.

"The flavors are masterfully blended together and the result is a silky, smooth tequila that is highlighted by the sweetness of Agave, which is only noted in a select few ultra-premium tequilas."