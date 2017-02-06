Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

ISBG launches Besado Platinum tequila in three US states

Published 06 February 2017

International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) has launched its Besado Platinum Tequila in three US states including Florida, New York and Texas.

Plans are in way to launch the tequila brand in the state of California as well. The company plans to expand its presence rapidly across the country. It is in talks with distributors in the state.

ISBG CEO Terry Williams said: "Besado is now available in well over 100 retail outlets in northern Florida -- our Feb. 14 goal was to eclipse that important century mark.

"We have set a new goal of 400 retail outlets from northern to southern Florida as we unveil our 'Forbidden Tequila' Campaign."

Williams noted that Florida, Texas, New York and California were particularly important markets to capture, as last year these four states were in the top 5 markets for premium tequila sales.

The company claims that Besado’s packaging and flavour profile can play an important role in these markets. While, a nationwide release of the tequila brand is underway, it says that by grabbing just 3% of the US market can be significant impact on its bottom line.

As part of the launch, the company is planning an awareness programme and the company plans to schedule on- and off-premises tastings to let consumers know more about the tequila.

Silo .5 and Baltimore-based the Liquor Pump owner Harry Mehta said: "From a marketing perspective, the first thing you notice about Besado is the gorgeous bottle and the very romantic, sculpted cap.

"The flavors are masterfully blended together and the result is a silky, smooth tequila that is highlighted by the sweetness of Agave, which is only noted in a select few ultra-premium tequilas."

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Tequila & Mezcal
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.