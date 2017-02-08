Castle Brands and Isle of Arran Distillers sign distribution deal

Castle Brands chief operating officer John Glover said: "Isle of Arran Distillers' award-winning, premium brands perfectly complement our whiskies portfolio. Their exciting range of aged whiskies and finishes will add to the impressive growth of our whiskey brands and strengthen our position in the US market.

"Our expertise in marketing special finishes of our bourbons and Irish whiskies position us well to distribute Isle of Arran's unique Scotch whisky finishes and special offerings. We look forward to working with them to market these premium Scotch whiskies."

Isle of Arran Distillers Limited managing director Euan Mitchell said: "We are delighted to be working with Castle Brands to build our profile in the US market and introduce our award-winning brands to even more whisky aficionados.

"The Single Malt category continues to develop in the US and Castle Brands are perfectly poised to leverage further growth for the Arran portfolio using their extensive knowledge and experience. We have many exciting releases planned for the years ahead."