Spirits News

Castle Brands and Isle of Arran Distillers sign distribution deal

Published 08 February 2017

Castle Brands and Isle of Arran Distillers have signed a five-year exclusive distribution agreement for The Arran Malt Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Robert Burns Single Malt Whisky and Blended Scotch Whisky in the US market.

The products that will be distributed by Castle Brands include The Arran Malt Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Robert Burns Single Malt Whisky and Blended Scotch Whisky.

Castle Brands president and CEO Richard J. Lampen said: "The agreement with Isle of Arran Distillers allows us to leverage our distribution platform and our successes with our Jefferson's bourbon portfolio and our expanding Irish whiskey offerings.

"Adding the Isle of Arran Scotch whiskies sets us apart as a leader in the premium whiskey category."

Castle Brands chief operating officer John Glover said: "Isle of Arran Distillers' award-winning, premium brands perfectly complement our whiskies portfolio. Their exciting range of aged whiskies and finishes will add to the impressive growth of our whiskey brands and strengthen our position in the US market.

"Our expertise in marketing special finishes of our bourbons and Irish whiskies position us well to distribute Isle of Arran's unique Scotch whisky finishes and special offerings. We look forward to working with them to market these premium Scotch whiskies."

Isle of Arran Distillers Limited managing director Euan Mitchell said: "We are delighted to be working with Castle Brands to build our profile in the US market and introduce our award-winning brands to even more whisky aficionados.

"The Single Malt category continues to develop in the US and Castle Brands are perfectly poised to leverage further growth for the Arran portfolio using their extensive knowledge and experience. We have many exciting releases planned for the years ahead."



Source: Company Press Release

