Campari agrees to buy Distell's Bisquit cognac brand

Italian firm Campari has agreed to acquire Bisquit Dubouché et Cie from South African company Distell for an enterprise value of €52.5m.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The enterprise value is subject to customary adjustment and mechanisms.

The price includes the inventory of maturing stock valued at about €33m, the trademarks and production facilities including warehouses, blending cellars and a bottling plant.

Bisquit Cognac was established in 1819 by Alexandre Bisquit.

Offerings of the classic brand range from cognacs, namely Bisquit VS Classique, Bisquit VSOP, Bisquit Prestige and Bisquit XO, together with rare collections and limited editions, characterized by craft and unique features.

The brand’s important markets include South Africa, Belgium, Global Travel Retail and Switzerland. Campari expects that the Bisquit Cognac brand to achieve pro-forma net sales of about €9m in next financial year.

Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said: ‘We are very pleased to have acquired Bisquit Cognac, as it gives us the opportunity to expand our offering into the premium and growing cognac category.

“Thanks to the super premium brand Bisquit Cognac and its strong heritage, we further enhance our premium brands portfolio, driving richer product mix. Moreover, we acquire a significant stock of high quality cognac and take full control of the cognac ageing process, thus enabling brand innovation opportunities in the future.”

The company stated that from distribution point of view, this acquisition can strengthen its route-to-market, particularly in the South African market. and also offer potential routes of markets such as the US and China, which are considered to be key markets for premium cognac category.

Image: Acquisition of Bisquit Cognac can open up new markets including the US and China for Campari Group. Photo: Courtesy of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.