Jameson Irish Whiskey introduces Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition

Jameson Irish Whiskey has introduced Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition, combining the smooth taste of Jameson and hoppy notes from IPA craft beer, together in one whiskey.

Nearly two years after Dave Quinn, Head of Whiskey Science at Jameson, and Shane Long, head brewer at a local Irish brewery, created the idea and taste behind Jameson Caskmates, the brand is expanding its Caskmates offering with a new and distinct expression featuring notes of citrus and hops from whiskey aged in IPA beer barrels.

Because of its powerful presence and flavor, IPA is popular among craft beer drinkers making it a neighborhood staple and perfect collaboration for the smooth taste Jameson is known for.

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is created using the same process established with Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, the original whiskey and beer collaboration. Starting with barrels from the Midleton distillery, the local Irish brewery receives the propriety oak whiskey barrels to be filled with their local craft IPA.

Once the IPA has imparted its crisp citrus notes, the barrels are sent back to Jameson to be reused to finish Jameson Original, creating Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition. As a result of time spent in the IPA barrels, Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition enhances the smooth taste of Jameson with a crisp, hoppy finish.

The process in which Jameson Caskmates IPA is created takes time and effort, but the relentless search for the finest ingredients, the Jameson tradition of triple distillation and the collaboration with a distinctly, flavorful local craft beer is the secret behind the creation of this unique whiskey.

"Quality and taste have always been our reason to be," said Sebastien Borda, Brand Director Jameson Irish Whiskey, Pernod Ricard USA. "Jameson Caskmates IPA was born from the dedication of the whiskey making tradition that John Jameson established in 1780, combined with a relentless pursuit of original and innovative expressions for our whiskeys. Jameson Caskmates IPA brings the crisp, hoppy notes that characterizes IPA beer together with the triple-distilled smoothness of Jameson to create a one-of-a-kind and exceptional tasting whiskey."

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or alongside your favorite local craft IPA to further reveal the notes of hops and citrus brought by the IPA finish.

Available at retail locations and neighborhood bars nationwide, Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof) and retails for a suggested retail price of $29.99 per 750 mL bottle.

Source: Company Press Release