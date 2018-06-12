Johnnie Walker launches Black Label Triple Cask Edition at Dufry's selected stores

Diageo-owned Scotch Whisky brand Johnnie Walker has partnered with Dufry, a travel retail giant, to launch its Black Label Triple Cask Edition at selected Duty Free Stores across the world.

Johnnie Walker’s Black Label Triple Cask Edition is a limited edition whisky, whose development was led by the brand’s master blender Jim Beveridge and expert blender Chris Clark.

The new rich, sweet and spicy Scotch expression was crafted using three key Speyside Malts from Blair Athol, Cardhu and Strathmill and has been matured in a combination of Bourbon, Caribbean Rum and Scotch Whisky casks.

This is claimed to have resulted in a whisky with rich layers of sweet vanilla and ginger aromas, toffee and brown sugar notes and a whisper of signature smoke.

Diageo global travel Europe & Middle East commercial director Roger Jackson said: "We're delighted to release Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition as part of an exclusive partnership with Dufry stores.

“Shoppers are set to be inspired and excited by the instore tasting opportunities and knowledgeable staff who will explore the creation of this brilliant new blend with whisky fans."

The distribution of the whisky across more than 300 stores worldwide began last month.

Dufry global category director liquor, confectionery & tobacco Eduardo Heusi Pereira said: "Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition is a marvellous addition to the portfolio of Johnnie Walker whiskies that are currently proudly stocked in our stores around the globe.

“We're excited to activate a number of vibrant touchpoints both instore and on online that will provide the opportunity for our shoppers to explore and get their hands on this lively new expression of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Exclusive to only Dufry stores, this makes the perfect unique gift for travellers."

Johnnie Walker Triple casks have been priced at £28 per 1L bottle.

Image: Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker.