Johnnie Walker launches special edition whisky exclusive for travelers

Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Sherry Cask Finish has been launched exclusively to travelers.

The dawn of a new year brings new plans, new resolutions and new beginnings - but for the team of 12 expert whisky makers at Johnnie Walker, this is the case everyday as they continue to push the boundaries of flavour in Scotch Whisky.

This New Year, the team behind the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, has released a special edition whisky exclusive to travelers: Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Sherry Cask Finish - available now in duty free stores worldwide.

The Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch portfolio is a series of whiskies crafted with the freedom to create blends that challenge whisky making traditions. The result is a unique series of experimental whiskies which deliver distinctive flavours and amazing serves.

The experiment behind this latest release took inspiration from the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label, which has been crafted with an element of sherry cask maturation for over a hundred years. Inspired by this process, the whisky makers at Johnnie Walker wanted to delve deeper and explore the fruity notes that sherry cask maturation brings to the taste - creating the deliciously rich and sweet Johnnie Walker Blenders Batch Sherry Cask Finish, aged 12 years.

Made with whiskies from distilleries such as Blair Athol, Cardhu and Strathmill, Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Sherry Cask Finish is a smooth-sipping dark Scotch with notes of sweet vanilla, smoke, raisins and a warming finish of dark chocolate.

Johnnie Walker expert whisky maker Aimée Gibson said: "Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch whiskies are the result of bold experiments that push the boundaries in flavour. Taking inspiration from the element of sherry cask maturation in Johnnie Walker Black Label, I was intrigued by the rich and fruity taste it added to the blend. It inspired me to experiment with the sherry cask finish to awaken more of these fruity notes and to add a unique flavour dynamic."

She added: "The outcome has been extraordinary; Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Sherry Cask Finish is a fantastically sweet and rich whisky. It's the perfect introduction for those who are new to Scotch Whisky, but will also excite seasoned whisky lovers."

Commenting on the travel retail exclusivity, Dayalan Nayager, Managing Director of Diageo Global Travel said "This is a special launch for Diageo Global Travel because it's exclusive to our shoppers. It is the first travel retail exclusive from the Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch series and will make the perfect purchase for travellers who want to gift something truly special in the New Year.

"Travelers are looking for brands that have discovery, authenticity, craftsmanship and real human stories behind them, and there is none better than Johnnie Walker. We are thrilled to offer shoppers a glimpse into the world of flavour exploration from the world's biggest Scotch Whisky brand and add another innovation to our range."

The best way to enjoy Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch Sherry Cask Finish is to mix it with ginger ale and garnish with a fresh orange segment to create a delicious home-made cocktail. Much like Johnnie Walker Black Label, this new whisky is perfect for mixing. Serve this long drink in the evening and add a taste of richness to those nights in full swing, when conversation flows.

Treat yourself or someone else to an exciting new flavour this New Year. Travelers can pick up a bottle of Johnnie Walker Sherry Cask Finish in selected duty free stores worldwide now, retailing at £26.50 / $44 RRSP for a 1 litre bottle.

Source: Company Press Release