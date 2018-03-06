Jura to launch five single malt Scotch whiskies

Scotch whisky-maker Jura is launching a new signature range of single malts globally.

The new series, which will be launched next month, includes five whiskies namely Journey, Jura 10, Jura 12, Seven Wood and Jura 18. The suggested retail prices ranges between £33 and £75.

The first whisky in the range, Jura Journey has no age-statement and is bottled at 40% alcohol by volume (ABV). It is said to have been matured in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels.

It is claimed that the spirit gives out a vanilla aroma, with citrus notes on the palate and a toffee fudge finish. It is priced at £33.

The Jura 10 whisky is finished oloroso Sherry casks following a 10-year maturation in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels. It is bottled at 40% ABV and claimed to give out dark chocolate aroma with nectarines on the palate and a ground coffee finish. It is priced at £38.

Jura 12 is aged for 12 years in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels before it was finished in ex-oloroso Sherry casks. It gives out chocolate aromas, followed by liquorice flavors and a soft smoke finish. It is priced at £45.

Jura Seven Wood is also a whisky expression which does not have an age statement. The whisky was bottled at 42% ABV.

It is said to have been aged in seven French oak and first-fill American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels. It claims to give out tropical flavours with a hint of smoke, including peaches on the nose, candied orange to taste and a subtle smoke finish.

Finally, the last in the series Jura 18 has been bottled 44% ABV. It has been aged for 18 years in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, and finished in fine red wine casks.

The whisky, which is priced at £75, is said to give out toffee aroma, followed by black forest fruits on the palate and bitter chocolate on the finish.

Jura brand global head Kirsteen Beeston said: “Jura is on the brink of something quite remarkable and we’ve taken the opportunity to build this into our thinking across every facet of the brand and product.

“The new style of whisky was the first step on this journey and one which we feel is a huge step forward in terms of flavour and product consistency.

Image: The new series of single malt whiskies will be available from April. Photo: Courtesy f moomsabuy/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.