Koloa Rum launches Kauai Reserve three-year aged Hawaiian rum

Hawaii's Koloa Rum Company has launched its first-ever Kauai Reserve three-year aged Hawaiian rum.

Artfully crafted in single-batches at its Kalaheo distillery, Kauai Reserve is made from the finest Hawaii sugar cane and fresh island water that was slowly filtered through volcanic strata before reaching vast underground aquifers. Kauai Reserve is carefully aged for a minimum of three years in select American white oak barrels and contains no added sugar, color or other ingredients.

Koloa Rum Company president and CEO Bob Gunter said: "We are thrilled to be launching our newest rum at the dawn of the new year.

"Kauai Reserve pours elegantly from the bottle, with a warm golden hue and a bouquet of mellow oak, orange peel and toasted vanilla. It's remarkably smooth with rich, complex flavors that linger long after the last sip."

Each of Kauai Reserve's 12-barrel batches yields approximately 3,500 bottles that are carefully filled, inspected and numbered to meet the exacting standards for quality and taste that Koloa Rum Company is renown.

According to Gunter, the release of Kauai Reserve is the culmination of more than five years of intensive research and experimentation by Koloa Rum's distillery team as the protocols necessary for the proper aging of rum in Hawaii's tropical environment is not found in manuals, but rather learned-by-doing.

Gunter added: "Kauai Reserve is perfect to warm winter's chill and is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks."

Kauai Reserve Three-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum will be sold in California and other West Coast markets in February. In Hawaii, it is now being sold at the Koloa Rum Tasting Room and Company Store at Kilohana Plantation on Kauai and select retail outlets. Kauai Reserve retail price starts at $49.99 per 750ml bottle.

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store.

The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut and Coffee rums. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in Australia, Canada, France and Japan.

Source: Company Press Release