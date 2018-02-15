Lakes Distillery introduces Rhubarb and Rosehip Liqueur

The Lakes Distillery has launched a new edition to its artisan spirits portfolio by infusing its classic Lakes Gin with tangy Rhubarb and Rosehip.

In summer last year we launched our family of Lakes Liqueurs, and we were thrilled to see that you loved them as much as us. Since then, our excitement has been growing, as we explored new product concepts to enhance our collection. We’ve infused our classic Lakes Gin with tangy Rhubarb and Rosehip, to introduce another world class edition to our delicious artisan spirits portfolio… Meet, The Lakes Rhubarb and Rosehip Liqueur!

Lakes Distillery master blender, Dhavall Gandhi said: “A warming and sweet infusion that complements the fruity and fresh characteristics of our juniper-led classic Gin.”

The liqueur will be available in 20cl and 70cl bottles; perfect for a delicious gift, or taking proud position at the front of your drinks cupboard. It has already received plenty of acknowledged acclaim and a massive surge in pre-order trade demand towards its March release.

Orders received have amassed expectation and have shown an explosion of enthusiasm for this deliciously botanical tipple. We set out for consistent product innovation, introducing a selection of unique flavour profiles to the market. Within the company, the retail and wholesale team have been working tirelessly, achieving growth of sales of 150% year-on-year. This new edition will further bolster the innovative portfolio and we can’t wait for you all to try it…

The beautiful frosted bottle follows the design of the signature flavoured liqueurs. It’s soft pink base is adorned with vibrant pink quatrefoils; the very ethos of the Distillery – Faith, Hope, Luck and Love.

Our brilliant new release is on pre-order now! Grab a 20cl or 70cl and enjoy a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

Source: Company Press Release