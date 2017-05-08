Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Lakes Distillery introduces new member to spirits family

Published 08 May 2017

Cumbria, UK-based Lakes Distillery has released a new limited edition Pedro Ximenez Sherry Cask finish of the ONE whisky.

The whisky will be limited to 5,252 numbered bottles all over the world. The sherry cask finish will be the last expression of the ONE before the Lakes Malt that is due to be launched next year.

The ONE British Isles whisky creates a combination of flavours by blending whiskies of outstanding character to reflect the passion, diversity and craftsmanship inherent across island nations, Lakes Distillery said.

The flavours have been mixed before they are put into Pedro Ximenez Sherry hogsheads, crafted carefully in Spain using European oak.

Lakes Distillery claims that the PX hogsheads were then seasoned with sweet, dark sherry for a period of time, before adding a new layer of complexity to the ONE whisky.

The limited edition whisky is claimed to have a fruity character and will be liked by those who have enjoyed the company’s Oloroso Sherry cask finish whisky, which was released last year.

Lakes Distiller chief whiskymaker Dhavall Gandhi said: “The palate is smooth and creamy with notes of vanilla, sun-dried raisins and nutmeg. For me, it tastes of dried fruits with hints of fresh ginger and toffee with a gentle smoky finish.”

Recently, the company launched its The ONE Whisky, The Lakes Gin, The Lakes Gin Explorer and The Lakes Vodka the Australian continent. People can now buy these spirits in travel retail stores at flagship airports in Australia and New Zealand.

Last month, the spirits company stated that its The ONE whisky will be available to sample and buy on board Brittany Ferries.

Image: Lakes Distillery releases limited edition The ONE in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of The Lakes Distillery.

