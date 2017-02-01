Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

LiDestri introduces Cask & Srew premium straight + flavored whiskey

Published 01 February 2017

New York-based LiDestri Spirits has launched Cask & Crew Premium Straight + Flavored whiskey.

Cask & Crew straight and flavored whiskeys are a 51%/49% blend of fine three-year-old Canadian rye and classic barrel aged American corn whiskey respectively.

It is characterized by a sophisticated profile that skillfully marries smoky and sweet notes to achieve an ultra-smooth taste.

The line's three initial flavors include a straight blend of rye and whiskey (40% ABV), and two that are 'corrected' with Walnut Toffee or Ginger Spice (35% ABV). 

All three Cask & Crew flavors from its first batch earned Silver Medals at the 2016 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

Priced at $24-$26.99 for 750 ml bottles, Cask & Crew's Batch 1 is currently sold in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Connecticut, Maryland and Kentucky, and will be available in 12 states by spring. With brisk sales, Batch 1's 22,500 bottles (7500 per flavor) are expected to sell out by March and LiDestri is gearing up production for Batch 2.

LiDestri Spirits vice president Joe Ragazzo said: "Brown flavored spirits are really having a moment.

"We wanted to create something that was complex enough to appeal to whiskey aficionados, yet inviting enough to be an intriguing experience for people exploring whiskey for the first time."

The name "Cask & Crew" is homage to the new American oak casks (charred for the rye and raw for the corn whiskey) that were carefully selected to make the two whiskeys, and the adventurous crew of folks who brought the brand to life," Ragazzo noted.  

Before selecting these two whiskeys, LiDestri Spirits' innovation team—a group of knowledgeable whiskey connoisseurs and enthusiastic novices—crossed state and international boundaries to find the best options possible.

Ragazzo said: "We sampled a wide range of fine whiskeys from some of our renowned distillery partners in North America, and went through dozens of iterations using a wide range of whiskeys to achieve the final blend."

Cask & Crew is the first premium spirit in LiDestri's expanding portfolio. The eight-year-old company is a division of LiDestri Food and Drink.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.