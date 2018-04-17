Luxco buys controlling stake in Irish company Niche Drinks

US-based spirits company Luxco has acquired a controlling stake in Irish specialty liqueur company Niche Drinks.

Niche Drinks is a Derry, Ireland-based producer of cream liqueurs, Irish coffee and ready to drink cocktails. The company has been operating since 1983.

For several years, Niche has been producing Luxco’s Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream and both the firms collaborate on the global brand, The Quiet Man Irish whiskey.

Niche Drinks managing director Ciaran Mulgrew said: “Luxco has impressive distillery experience, having built Lux Row Distillers and partnered with Limestone Branch Distillery, both in Kentucky; and is nearing completion of a tequila distillery in Arandas, Mexico.

“This experience will be a tremendous asset as we proceed with The Quiet Man Craft Distillery at Ebrington Square.”

Mulgrew will continue with his current position in the business.

Niche also offers its expertise to multinational drinks companies in creating brands, to market and sell them from Boston to Bangkok.

With the stake acquisition, Luxco is also planning to build an Irish whiskey distillery in Derry’s Ebrington Square and has met with the strategic investment board to discuss the project.

Niche Drinks claims to produce a range of cream liqueurs from traditional Irish Creams made with triple distilled aged Irish Whiskey through to wine based and flavoured creams.

Its ready to drink cocktails are packed in bespoke cocktail shaker bottle and they are made from premium rum, vodka and tequila.

The drinks are claimed to have no artificial flavours or colours and are blended with natural juices, infusions and are ready to be served. They are packed at 12.5% ABV and the infusions come in Pina Colada, Margarita, Mojito and Sea Breeze flavours.

Niche Drinks’ The Quiet Man 8 Year Old is a single malt Irish whiskey made with the best ingredients including the finest barrels to let the whiskey mature in.

Luxco chairman and CEO Donn Lux said: “This is a very exciting time for Luxco and Niche. We have worked closely with Ciaran and his team for more than 30 years, spending a lot of time in Derry over that time, so it is great to welcome everyone at Niche Drinks into the Luxco family.”

Image: The Quiet Man whiskey. Photo: Courtesy of Luxco.