MGP Ingredients launches first Rye Whiskey label

MGP Ingredients has expanded its branded portfolio with the launch of Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey.

Rossville Union is named after the founding distillery in Lawrenceburg. It represents a return to the home of crafted rye whiskey.

Rossville Union is available in two variants, Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Master Crafted Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey.

Considering the historic legacy of the brand, the bottle has been designed in a flask shape molded in an apothecary style with the Rossville Union name and ‘1847’ distillery-of-origin date embossed into the glass.

The two products are claimed to have been blended with expertise from the barrel reserves at MGP Ingredients. It has been mentioned on the label with the number of ‘barrels used’ in each release, notably 159 for Master Crafted and 83 barrels for Barrel Proof.

MGP Ingredients brands vice president Andrew Mansinne said: “With Rossville Union we deliver two unique, perfectly-balanced rye whiskeys that shows our distilling and blending expertise and character – at its boldest.

“Rossville Union is crafted in the heart of rye whiskey country, in one of the most storied distilleries in the nation that has been in continuous production for almost two centuries.”

Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey balances the sweet oak with rye spice. It has been aged for at least four years. The crafted rye gives out a sweet caramel nose, a fruit forward palate and a smoky, spicy body that finishes clean.

The Master Crafted variant has been bottled at 94 proof and is claimed to be better on the rocks or in cocktails.

The singular craftsmanship of the Masters of Rye takes centrestage with Rossville Union Master Crafted Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey.

It was drawn from 83 of the distillery’s barrel reserves, Barrel Proof over-delivers a spicy, vanilla nose, wood and caramel notes, with balanced oak and spice finish.

It has been bottled at 112.6 proof and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a splash of water.

Image: Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/MGP Ingredients.