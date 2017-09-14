Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
MGP Ingredients' George Remus Repeal Reserve to debut in mid-November

Published 14 September 2017

MGP Ingredients said it will release its first reserve bourbon this November 2017.

Named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," George Remus Repeal Reserve will debut on November 13, the birthdate of George Remus, and will be presented in a series of events leading up to December 5, Repeal Day, which is the celebration of the end of Prohibition.

Available in select markets, Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon is crafted at MGP's historic, 170-year-old distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon is a high rye style that allows the distillery team to experiment with their various mash bills and reserves of aged bourbon. This limited release is a medley of two mash bills from 2005/2006.

The bourbon is comprised of 50%, 2005 Bourbon (21% Rye); 15%, 2006 Bourbon (36% Rye); and 35%, 2006 Bourbon (21% Rye), bottled at 94 proof. Years of fine barrel aging result in distinct maturity, and expert blending by the distillery team creates layers of complexity.

"Remus Repeal Reserve is our most complex release to-date, and you can taste it in the glass," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "It starts out on the palate with sweet, buttery toffee, and gives way to spicier rye, raisin and fig, and then comes back full circle. That layering of flavors stems from the talent of our distillery team to weave multiple mash bills into a beautifully smooth style intended for sipping and pure pleasure."

Remus Repeal Reserve is packaged in an art deco bottle that looms large as a fitting reminder of the bold and memorable times that shaped the George Remus legacy.  This bourbon retails for a suggested $74.99 per 750-ml bottle and will be available in limited quantities as of November 13 throughout the George Remus distribution network in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.



Source: Company Press Release

