Michter's unveils first bottling of 25 Year bourbon since 2008

Michter's Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann has approved the release of Michter's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon to the company's distributor network for sale this November.

The 2017 release marks the first bottling of Michter's 25 Year Bourbon since 2008.

"I take the Michter's 'Dr. No' position as the gatekeeper for releasing whiskey very seriously," said Heilmann. "When I tasted this 25 Year Bourbon, I knew immediately it was perfectly aged." Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco observed, "This whiskey has really matured beautifully. Sipping it is a magnificent experience."

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey.

The proof of this 2017 release is 116.2, and the suggested U.S. retail price for a 750ml bottle is $800.

Source: Company Press Release