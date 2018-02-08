M.S. Walker expands distribution of John L. Sullivan Irish whiskey brand

Boston-based spirits and wines distributor M.S. Walker is reintroducing John L. Sullivan Irish whiskey in the US, after acquiring the rights to the brand from Georgetown Trading.

The whiskey, which is named after boxing legend John L. Sullivan, will be available in 750ML bottles starting this March for $25.99.

The small batch Irish whiskey is crafted with fine Irish grain and other local ingredients and is aged in bourbon casks.

The spirit, which is triple-distilled in copper pot stills, preserves the storied traditions of whiskey production.

The whiskey combines the flavor of old century with the new and subtle taste notes of spice and vanilla.

M.S. Walker national business development director Brett Allen said: "John L. Sullivan is a sports icon in our hometown, so it was an easy decision to bring the brand into our growing national portfolio.

"Boston has deep Irish roots, and John L. embodied a lot of the things that make our city so great: toughness, class, and appreciation for a good drink."

Established in 1933, M.S. Walker is a Boston, Massachusetts-based importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits.

The company offers agency importer services for select national spirit brands and several wind brands from around the world, apart from manufacturing its own brands.

M. S. Walker brands produces more than 1.3 million cases annually and sells about 150 brands across 42 states.

The company’s Grapevine Imports division serves to bring a selection of fine wines to its brand portfolio.

Image: M.S. Walker to release John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire.