Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

M.S. Walker expands distribution of John L. Sullivan Irish whiskey brand

DBR Staff Writer Published 08 February 2018

Boston-based spirits and wines distributor M.S. Walker is reintroducing John L. Sullivan Irish whiskey in the US, after acquiring the rights to the brand from Georgetown Trading.

The whiskey, which is named after boxing legend John L. Sullivan, will be available in 750ML bottles starting this March for $25.99.

The small batch Irish whiskey is crafted with fine Irish grain and other local ingredients and is aged in bourbon casks.

The spirit, which is triple-distilled in copper pot stills, preserves the storied traditions of whiskey production.

The whiskey combines the flavor of old century with the new and subtle taste notes of spice and vanilla.

M.S. Walker national business development director Brett Allen said: "John L. Sullivan is a sports icon in our hometown, so it was an easy decision to bring the brand into our growing national portfolio.

"Boston has deep Irish roots, and John L. embodied a lot of the things that make our city so great: toughness, class, and appreciation for a good drink."

Established in 1933, M.S. Walker is a Boston, Massachusetts-based importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits.

The company offers agency importer services for select national spirit brands and several wind brands from around the world, apart from manufacturing its own brands.

M. S. Walker brands produces more than 1.3 million cases annually and sells about 150 brands across 42 states.

The company’s Grapevine Imports division serves to bring a selection of fine wines to its brand portfolio.

Image: M.S. Walker to release John L. Sullivan Irish Whiskey in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey> Irish Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.