Old Pulteney unveils Viking Line exclusive whisky

Scotch whisky producer, Old Pulteney has unveiled a single cask bottling for this year’s Viking Line Cinderella Whisky Fair,

Our first whisky to be created specifically for Duty Free retail in the Nordic region, exclusive to the thousands of whisky enthusiasts boarding the Viking Line Cinderella on each of the three dedicated 24-hour return sailings from Stockholm to Mariehamn – a fitting partnership for ‘The Maritime Malt.'

Bottled from a carefully selected single 2002 cask (number 705) at our distillery in Wick, only 252 individually numbered 70cl bottles will be available to purchase and also to sample at special on-board Old Pulteney masterclasses, hosted by our Distillery Manager Malcolm Waring.

This exclusive single cask bottling speaks of Old Pulteney’s coastal home in Wick on the rugged North Sea coast in Scotland, where it is matured in warehouses near Wick Harbour to deliver the signature ‘Maritime Malt’.

It is golden honey in colour with an intense and rounded taste. Lemon cake and citrus peel notes are followed by creamy white chocolate, spicy vanilla and fragrant wood, with a touch of dried fruit. This note of lemon sits in perfect harmony with the honey sweetness and vanilla, followed by soft fruits, chocolate and just a hint of tobacco.

As with all well-loved expressions of Old Pulteney, the malt has a warming sweet and spicy finish with the signature Old Pulteney tang. The whisky is non chill-filtered, and naturally bottled at cask strength of 55.8% ABV.

Each bottle reflects our maritime heritage and uniquely shaped stills, and is presented in a traditional cream ‘sail-cloth’ canvas bag, which is printed with the Viking Line Whisky Fair logo.

Old Pulteney travel retail director James Bateman said: "International Beverage is delighted to offer this single cask exclusively for Viking Line, the first from Old Pulteney to be created specifically for Duty Free retail in the Nordic region.

"The Cinderella Whisky Fair is a terrific coming-together of whiskies and of whisky aficionados - a completely unique event that we are delighted to continue to support with our presence and wide range of products."

Viking Line Buyer Kim Engblom said: "The annual Cinderella Whisky Fair continues to grow in ambition and in popularity. Managed over three cruises, we will expect to welcome about 4500 whisky enthusiasts onto the Viking Cinderella.

"Old Pulteney is one of the most popular single malts available, and we are delighted to have this exclusive single cask for 2017."

