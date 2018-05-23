Paragon Brands to distribute Walsh Whiskey’s Irish whiskeys in UK

Paragon Brands has been appointed to distribute Walsh Whiskey Distillery’s portfolio of premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys within the UK.

The Walksh Whiskey range includes Writer’s Tears - Copper Pot, The Irishman - Founder’s reserve, the Irishman - Single Malt and the Irishman Single Malt 12- and 17-year.

At present, Writers’ Tears and The Irishman whiskeys are sold in 45 markets globally.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery commercial director John Kelly said: “We are really excited about developing our small-batch, craft whiskeys in the UK in partnership with Paragon Brands.

“It is a priority market for us and one where we see a significant opportunity for growth. This distribution partnership with Paragon Brands will allow us to unlock that opportunity.”

Paragon Brands Chris Jones said: “With Irish Whiskey set to become the next big growth category in international spirits, the range of Writers’ Tears and The Irishman whiskeys are perfectly placed to meet the demand for high quality Irish single pot and single malt whiskeys.”

Walsh Whiskey said Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot is a vatting of aged single pot still and single malt whiskey. It is distilled from pot still and malt, without grain.

Writers’ Tears is triple distilled, non-peated and matured and aged in American Oak bourbon casks.

The Irishman – Founder’s Reserve is Walsh Whiskey’s original whiskey created by the founder Bernard Walsh. It is a blend of two styles, single malt and single pot still. The proportions used include 70% single malt and 30% single pot still.

The Irishman Single Malt is triple-distilled and aged in Oak Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry Casks. Each batch is limited to a maximum of 6,000 bottles.

In September 2013, Walsh Whiskey launched The Irishman 12 Year Old Single Malt, which is matured in first fill, flame charred Bourbon barrels.

The Irishman 17 Year Old is a superlative single malt from a single cask resulting from 17 years maturation a first fill Sherry Butt.

Image: Walsh Whiskey Distillery appoints Paragon Brands to represent Writers’ Tears & The Irishman Whiskeys in the UK. Photo: courtesy of Walsh Whiskey Distillery.