Spirits
Spirits News

Pernod Ricard introduces 21-Year Old Royal Salute Polo Collection

DBR Staff Writer Published 12 October 2017

French producer of spirits and beverages, Pernod Ricard has unveiled through its Chivas Brothers, the 21 Year Old Polo Edition of Royal Salute Scotch whisky.

As per Pernod Ricard, the whisky is delicately flavoured and has been designed to be enjoyed during the day and is claimed to be an ideal company for sporting occasions such as polo.

The new blend has been developed by Royal Salute, director of blending Sandy Hyslop and is endorsed by Royal Salute Polo Ambassador, Malcolm Borwick, to celebrate the brand’s longstanding association with the sport and its lifestyle.

The Scotch whisky is limited edition and is packaged in a box signed by Malcolm, who has been a Royal Salute ambassador for more than six years. The packaging also features his widely recognised red helmet.

The whisky is housed in Royal Salute’s iconic hand-crafted porcelain flagons with a polo theme that is unique to the limited edition expression. 

Royal Salute brand director, Peter Moore said: ‘‘Polo is a noble game of honour, skill, integrity and respect – all values inherent in Royal Salute. We wanted to continue to celebrate the iconic pairing of our ‘King of Whisky’ with the ‘Sport of Kings’, and this new Polo Edition does just that in a more delicate tasting blend ideal for outdoor, daytime enjoyment.

“We’re thrilled to bring it to whisky aficionados around the world.”  

The whisky is claimed to be brighter in texture and tone. It has notes of honeydew melon, berry jam and creamy toffee. The new expression is claimed to have been developed by combining fragrant grains and fruity malt whiskies for a smooth, blended whisky, which is perfect for basking in the sunshine or outdoor entertaining.

Image: Pernod Ricard launches new Royal Salute Polo Edition. Photo: Courtesy of Pernod Ricard.

