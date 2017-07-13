Pernod Ricard sells Glenallachie Distillery to Billy Walker led consortium

Pernod Ricard, through its Chivas Brothers subsidiary has agreed to sell its Glenallachie Distillery to whisky veteran Billy Walker, Trisha Savage and Graham Stevenson, who have formed the Glenallachie Consortium.

Financial details about the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The sale of the Scottish distillery includes the brands of Glenallachie single malt brand, MacNair’s and White Heather blended scotch brands, and relevant inventories to support the development of those brands.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year, subject customary conditions and regulatory approvals

The sale of the Speyside, Scotland distillery is part of Pernod Ricard's strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brand and to adjust its industrial footprint to its needs.

According to the consortium, the mission is to be a wholly Scottish owned, Scottish based, and truly independent Scotch whisky company producing excellent whiskies and offering them to the market at premium but affordable prices.

Billy Walker is a 40 year veteran in the whisky industry with years of experience at Ballantines, Inver House Distillers and Burn Stewart. Recently, he was instrumental in establishing the BenRiach Distillery Company, which was sold in 2016.

The other members of the consortium include Graham Stevenson, who is a chartered accountant with more than 30 years of experience in the Scotch whisky industry.

Trisha Savage also has more than 30 years of experience in the Scotch industry. She started her career at Burn Stewart, where she worked with Billy Walker. Years later, she was instrumental in the establishment of the BenRiach Distillery.

Image: Pernod Ricard sells its Glenallachie Distillery to consortium led by Billy Walker. Photo: Courtesy of Nicholas Mutton/Wikipedia.