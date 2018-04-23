RNDC to distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Kentucky

Craft spirits-maker Eastside Distilling has selected Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to distribute its Redneck Riviera Whiskey in the US state of Kentucky.

RNDC is the second largest spirits distributor in the US and Kentucky is the 15th state where Redneck Riviera Whiskey is in distribution since the initial product roll-out in February 2018.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.

In addition to Kentucky, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is currently distributed in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Eastside Distilling has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008.

The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits.

Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co.

Source: Company Press Release