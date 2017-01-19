Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Spirits News

Rémy Cointreau establishes new whisky business unit

DBR Staff Writer Published 19 January 2017

French alcoholic beverage firm Rémy Cointreau has created a new whisky business unit following the recent acquisitions of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces and Westland distilleries.

Simon Coughlin, who is the CEO of The Bruichladdich Distillery, will head the new whisky unit which will comprise Bruichladdich, Domaine des Hautes Glaces and Westland Distillery.

Rémy Cointreau said: “Simon Coughlin will draw on his experience and avant-garde vision of the world of whisky to fulfill his mission of unlocking the full potential of the various brands.

“This ambition is very much in line with the group’s strategy: that of becoming the world leader of exceptional spirits.”

Other changes on board include Bruichladdich Distillery global brand director Douglas Taylor getting elevated as the Scottish distillery’s CEO.

Rémy Cointreau USA marketing director Mark Breene takes over as the Westland Distillery CEO while Frédéric Revol has been retained as the CEO of Domaine des Hautes Glaces.

Earlier in the month, the company completed the acquisition of Domaine des Hautes Glaces which is a French single malt distillery located in the Alps.

During the same time, it had also closed the acquisition of American single malt whiskey distillery Westland Distillery as well. Both the distilleries were purchased for undisclosed sums.

The other whisky maker in the new business unit of Rémy Cointreau, Scotland based The Bruichladdich Distillery was acquired for £58m in 2012 which marked the French alcoholic beverage company’s foray into the premium single malt Scotch whisky market.

Image: Rémy Cointreau has formed a new whisky unit in its group. Photo: courtesy of Suat Eman and Freedigitalphotos.net.

