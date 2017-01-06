Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Remy Cointreau acquires French distiller Domaine des Hautes Glaces

DBR Staff Writer Published 06 January 2017

Alcoholic beverage firm Remy Cointreau Group has finalized its acquisition of French single malt distillery Domaine des Hautes Glaces.

In October 2016, Remy Cointreau entered into exclusive negotiations to buy the organic grain to glass single malt whisky producer situated in the Alps.

The shareholder negotiations have now ended with Rémy Cointreau purchasing 100% of Domaine des Hautes Glaces’ capital.

Domaine des Hautes Glaces makes single malt whiskies which are said to be in the price range of €65 and €150.

Domaine des Hautes Glaces founding president Frédéric Revol said: “By joining Remy Cointreau, we feel that we have found a remarkable place of expression of the values and savoir-faire of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces.

“This operation opens new horizons for our territory, for our mountain farming, for our whiskies production. It offers the Domaine the opportunity to fully pursue its quest for taste and terroir.”

Rémy Cointreau Group CEO Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet said: “The acquisition of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery represents the opportunity for Rémy Cointreau to incorporate into its portfolio a high-end French single malt whisky brand crafted in harmony with terroir, people and time: its whiskies are certified organically grown and mainly use renewable and local energies.

“This acquisition also strengthens the Group in the segment of single malt whiskies, a category in strong growth across all regions of the world, especially for the very high-end.”

Last month, Remy Cointreau along with Dutch distillery Lucas Bols closed a deal to establish a joint venture for the development of the Passoã liqueur brand worldwide.

Just prior to that in the same month, Rémy Cointreau agreed to acquire the assets of Westland Distillery, a producer of American single malt whiskey for an undisclosed price.

Image: Rémy Cointreau closed its acquisition deal of Domaine des Hautes Glaces. Photo: courtesy of stockimages/freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.