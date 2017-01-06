Remy Cointreau acquires French distiller Domaine des Hautes Glaces

Alcoholic beverage firm Remy Cointreau Group has finalized its acquisition of French single malt distillery Domaine des Hautes Glaces.

In October 2016, Remy Cointreau entered into exclusive negotiations to buy the organic grain to glass single malt whisky producer situated in the Alps.

The shareholder negotiations have now ended with Rémy Cointreau purchasing 100% of Domaine des Hautes Glaces’ capital.

Domaine des Hautes Glaces makes single malt whiskies which are said to be in the price range of €65 and €150.

Domaine des Hautes Glaces founding president Frédéric Revol said: “By joining Remy Cointreau, we feel that we have found a remarkable place of expression of the values and savoir-faire of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces.

“This operation opens new horizons for our territory, for our mountain farming, for our whiskies production. It offers the Domaine the opportunity to fully pursue its quest for taste and terroir.”

Rémy Cointreau Group CEO Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet said: “The acquisition of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery represents the opportunity for Rémy Cointreau to incorporate into its portfolio a high-end French single malt whisky brand crafted in harmony with terroir, people and time: its whiskies are certified organically grown and mainly use renewable and local energies.

“This acquisition also strengthens the Group in the segment of single malt whiskies, a category in strong growth across all regions of the world, especially for the very high-end.”

Last month, Remy Cointreau along with Dutch distillery Lucas Bols closed a deal to establish a joint venture for the development of the Passoã liqueur brand worldwide.

Just prior to that in the same month, Rémy Cointreau agreed to acquire the assets of Westland Distillery, a producer of American single malt whiskey for an undisclosed price.

Image: Rémy Cointreau closed its acquisition deal of Domaine des Hautes Glaces. Photo: courtesy of stockimages/freedigitalphotos.net.