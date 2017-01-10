Vodka-maker Roust secures approval for bankruptcy filing in US

Vodka-maker Roust’s application for bankruptcy in the US has been approved by a New York judge.

The company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The company was formerly known as Central European Distribution and its name was changed to Roust in November, 2014 after its purchase by Roust Trading.

Roust and its subsidiaries offer several vodka brands including Absolwent, Zubrówka, Zubrówka Biala, Soplica, Bols, Palace, Royal, Green Mark, Talka, Parliament, Zhuravli, Kauffman, Urozhay, and Yamskaya.

It is also an importer of spirits and wines under the Grant’s whisky, Campari, Jägermeister, Remy Martin cognac, E&J Gallo wines, Carlo Rossi wines, Metaxa brandy, Sierra Tequila, Teacher’s whiskey, Cinzano, Old Smuggler whisky, and Concha y Toro wines, Robert Mondavi, E&J Gallo, Concha y Toro, Paul Masson, Bushmills, Gancia, Jose Cuervo, Remy Martin, and Gancia brands.

The company has about 3500 employees with majority based in Russia and Poland. And most of its revenue comes from Europe.

According to WestFair Online, the company has a limited presence in the US with a small office in 777 Westchester Ave in New York.

Roust CEO Grant Winterton said in a written declaration: “Positive performance has been offset by macroeconomic conditions beyond the company's control, which have left the company overleveraged and hampered by liquidity constraints and high borrowing costs.”

As per the bankruptcy petition, the company is seeking to reorganise $488m in senior secured notes, $279m in convertible notes, $160m in bank debt and $216m in debt held by subsidiaries, Law360 reported.

US Trustee William Harrington opposed Roust’s move, saying that the petition has expedited approval of a prepackaged plan as an unprecedented attempt to avoid scrutiny and procedural protections.

The judge noted that the company notified its creditors a month before filing the petition and the creditors know what to do.

According to WestFair Online, Roustam Tariko, the founder of Russian Standard Vodka which own Roust Trading noted that he will contribute assets and intellectual property rights to the reorganising deal and will own the majority interest after the completion of reorganisation procedure.

Image: Absolvent maker, Roust receives approval for bankruptcy. Photo: Courtesy of Darekm135/Wikipedia.