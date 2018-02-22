Ryan Reynolds buys ownership interest in Aviation Gin

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has acquired an ownership stake in Aviation Gin, which helped establish a new style of American gin.

Details about how much of the company Reynolds acquired or its purchase price were not disclosed.

In an Instagram post, Reynolds said that he pursued the investment after tasting the gin for the first time.

"Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said.

Aviation Gin, which is owned by craft spirits importer and marketer Davos Brands, is a welcome departure from the traditional London Dry style. It is distilled using a maceration process that produces a pure medley of botanical flavor.

The botanicals are placed in nylon sacks and suspended in a neutral grain spirit for 18 hours in macerating tanks.

The macerate will then be pumped into a stainless steel still along with pure water. The distillate forms when steam jackets heat the macerate, the vapors go into a shotgun condenser, come into contact with the cold water.

Each bottle of Aviation Gin is handcrafted in small 100-case batches at the House Spirits Distillery in Portland, Oregon by master distiller Christian Krogstad and Andrew Tice.

Reynolds said: “If you think all gin tastes the same, you'd be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the company.”

Reynolds will actively participate in the day-to-day business and will oversee creative direction as part of his mission to introduce the brand’s taste to the world.

Davos Brands CEO Andrew Chrisomalis said: “We couldn't be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin.

“Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world's most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

Apart from Aviation American Gin, Davos Brands also produces other spirits including TYKU Sake, Sombra Mezcal, and Astral Tequila.

Ryan Reynolds’ investment in Aviation Gin follows American actor George Clooney’s investment in Casamigos Tequila company launched in 2013. The brand was bought by Diageo for $1bn last year.

Image: Ryan Reynolds with an Aviation Gin bottle. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire.