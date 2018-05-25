Sauza launches tequila spiked sparkling water

Sauza Tequila has launched Sauza Agua Fuerte, a tequila-based, ready-to-drink spiked sparkling water for this summer season.

Agua Fuerte is made with Sauza Silver Tequila, which has a taste profile of fresh, green notes, and natural fruit essence to create a light, refreshing cocktail with no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Crafted with clear, sparkling water and a real tequila base, Sauza Agua Fuerte taps into the rising demand for refreshing and ready-to-drink cocktails. This newest ready-to-drink product from Sauza Tequila is light in sweetness and calories and full on crisp fruit and agave taste.

Beam Suntory tequila and premium growth platforms vice president Malini Patel said: "We're excited to introduce something new to the fast-growing, spiked sparkling water category.

"With a tequila spirit base and a focus on fresh, natural flavors, Sauza Agua Fuerte is perfect for tequila fans who are seeking light, refreshing cocktails to enjoy during the warm weather months."

Sauza Agua Fuerte is available in three natural flavors:

Lime – A classic tequila pairing, Sauza Agua Fuerte Lime provides the ultimate refreshment on a hot summer day without the hassle of cutting lime slices for cocktails

Grapefruit – Inspired by the flavors of a Paloma, Sauza Agua Fuerte Grapefruit is a perfect option for those looking for a tart, natural flavor

Mango – A popular pairing in Mexico, Sauza Agua Fuerte Mango offers a slightly sweet mango flavor that pairs perfectly with the tequila base

Sauza Agua Fuerte has 5% ABV, making it an optimal summer refreshment that is best enjoyed chilled. It is packaged in convenient, slim 12-ounce cans and features traditional Mexican sugar skull artwork on the exterior.

The ready-to-drink cocktails are available in select markets in single cans for a suggested retail price of $2.99 or 4-packs with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Source: Company Press Release

