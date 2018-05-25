Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Sauza launches tequila spiked sparkling water

Published 25 May 2018

Sauza Tequila has launched Sauza Agua Fuerte, a tequila-based, ready-to-drink spiked sparkling water for this summer season.

Agua Fuerte is made with Sauza Silver Tequila, which has a taste profile of fresh, green notes, and natural fruit essence to create a light, refreshing cocktail with no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Crafted with clear, sparkling water and a real tequila base, Sauza Agua Fuerte taps into the rising demand for refreshing and ready-to-drink cocktails. This newest ready-to-drink product from Sauza Tequila is light in sweetness and calories and full on crisp fruit and agave taste.

Beam Suntory tequila and premium growth platforms vice president Malini Patel said: "We're excited to introduce something new to the fast-growing, spiked sparkling water category.

"With a tequila spirit base and a focus on fresh, natural flavors, Sauza Agua Fuerte is perfect for tequila fans who are seeking light, refreshing cocktails to enjoy during the warm weather months."

Sauza Agua Fuerte is available in three natural flavors:

Lime – A classic tequila pairing, Sauza Agua Fuerte Lime provides the ultimate refreshment on a hot summer day without the hassle of cutting lime slices for cocktails

Grapefruit – Inspired by the flavors of a Paloma, Sauza Agua Fuerte Grapefruit is a perfect option for those looking for a tart, natural flavor

Mango – A popular pairing in Mexico, Sauza Agua Fuerte Mango offers a slightly sweet mango flavor that pairs perfectly with the tequila base

Sauza Agua Fuerte has 5% ABV, making it an optimal summer refreshment that is best enjoyed chilled. It is packaged in convenient, slim 12-ounce cans and features traditional Mexican sugar skull artwork on the exterior.

The ready-to-drink cocktails are available in select markets in single cans for a suggested retail price of $2.99 or 4-packs with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Source: Company Press Release



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Tequila & Mezcal
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.