Southern Glazer’s expands distribution deals with Mast-Jägermeister US

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has expanded distribution agreements with Mast-Jägermeister US in 13 additional open markets and 11 further control markets.

With this expansion, Southern Glazer’s is now the exclusive wholesaler for Mast-Jägermeister US across the Company’s entire 45-market U.S. distribution network.

Southern Glazer’s CEO Wayne Chaplin said: “We recognize that it takes an incredible amount of confidence and trust to put a supplier’s entire U.S. distribution network into our hands.

“It’s a testament to the strong partnership we’ve established together and we remain committed to building on our mutual success and introducing a new generation to the iconic Jägermeister brand.”

For more than four decades, Southern Glazer’s has been an excellent partner in building the Jägermeister brand in both the on- and off-premise categories.

With this expanded alignment, not only will Jägermeister be able to take full advantage of Southern Glazer’s scale and efficiencies, but the brand will also have access to the Company’s unmatched National Accounts reach and coverage.

Southern Glazer’s National Account structure covers as much as 95% of its retail customers’ operating units. The National Account team is supported by a dedicated Business Intelligence Center of Excellence that provides customers and suppliers with the largest data set in the industry, including shopper marketing trends, retailer insights, and trade business intelligence.

Mast-Jägermeister US CEO Jeff Popkin said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step towards building the Jägermeister brand in the United States.

“By enhancing our partnership with Southern Glazer’s, we believe this expansion will enable us to better execute and capture growth opportunities in all channels while adding incremental value to the evolving demand of both retailers and consumers.”

Source: Company Press Release