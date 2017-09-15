Speyburn single malt Scotch whisky releases 15 Years Old expression

Single Malt Scotch Whisky brand Speyburn has expanded its portfolio with a new limited release expression.

Crafted in the stunning natural environment of Speyside – the 15 Years Old is created using fresh spring water from the Granty Burn, a stream flowing with soft and clear spring water and a major tributary of the River Spey. This unique expression has been matured in American oak and Spanish oak casks, adopting the fragrant Speyside air and surrounding rich woodland over time to become a full-bodied and vibrant dram.

The distinctive amber liquid with golden highlights has the aroma of subtle dark chocolate, vanilla, orange, raisins and spice. The rich taste is bursting, with notes of citrus fruits and has a creamy, warm and long-lasting finish.

To coincide with the release of the 15 Years Old, Speyburn has also introduced refreshed packaging. Along with a new label design, the products are now displayed in robust, premium cartons, each featuring the iconic Speyburn Distillery which reflect the heritage and stunning natural landscape of the distillery's home in the heart of Speyside.

"We're excited to release the 15 Years Old expression, with its distinctive rich taste and aroma, we're sure this spirit will satisfy whisky enthusiasts looking to extend their collection," explained Gillian Gibson, Speyburn Brand Manager.

"Since 1897, Speyburn has had a long history of working with the natural sources of Speyside, dating back to when our founder John Hopkins first established the distillery after discovering the Granty Burn," continued Gibson.

"An insistence on using the most traditional methods of production, combined with an innovative and intuitive approach to distilling has resulted in a whisky portfolio packed with taste. This rich heritage is now, more than ever, reflected in the premium packaging and new website, bringing to life a history we are very proud of."

Being neither chill-filtered nor colored, the 15 Years Old unique dram boasts an authentic, quality taste that captures the vibrant essence and stunning natural environment of Speyside.

3,500 cases of the Speyburn 15 Years Old will be made available from the distillery annually. The selection is bottled at 46% abv (92 proof) and will be offered as a limited release in the U.S. from importer 375 Park Avenue Spirits as of November at a suggested retail price of $65.

Source: Company Press Release