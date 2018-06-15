SPI Group takes complete ownership of Louisiana Spirits

Luxembourg-headquartered SPI Group has taken complete ownership of Louisiana Spirits, the producer of the handcrafted Bayou Rum range.

Beginning in June 2016, SPI Group owned a majority stake with 72.5% and its Stoli Group (USA) subsidiary subsequently became the exclusive distributor of the family of American-made rums.

Bayou Rum is a handcrafted, copper pot-distilled rum made from a unique blend of molasses and raw sugar, sourced from Louisiana sugarcane that is harvested just southeast of the Lacassine, LA distillery, the largest private rum distillery in America.

Master distiller Jeff Murphy, and master blender Reiniel Vicente Diaz, a second-generation rum maker, have managed the process from start to finish since its inception in 2011. The Bayou rum range includes Select, Spiced, Silver, and Satsuma rum liqueur.

After being named ‘Best Large-Scale Visitor Center’ in Drinks International’s 2017 Distillery Experience Challenge, the Bayou Rum distillery broke ground last summer on an expansion, adding a barrel library, an event space and an outdoor entertainment venue, valued at more than $6 million.

Stoli Group global president and CEO Hugues Pietrini said: “We thank Skip Cortese and Trey and Tim Litel, the founders of Louisiana Spirits and Bayou Rum, for creating a spirit with such a fantastic heritage and high-quality taste, and we are committed to the Louisiana roots that they established seven years ago.

“Bayou Rum is a premium range that is primed for significant distribution growth in the U.S. and globally. This acquisition will allow our team to take this brand to the next level, working with the distillery team on new ranges, increasing volumes and becoming a true player in the rum category.”

Source: Company Press Release