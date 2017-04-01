Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Spirits
Spirits Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Spirits
Spirits News

Spirits Platform to distribute Edrington Scotch whiskies

DBR Staff Writer Published 06 February 2017

Spirits Platform has agreed to distribute a range of Edrington Scotch whiskies from 1 April 2017.

Single malt whisky The Macallan will also be part of the partnership deal.

Spirits Platform takes over the distribution from Beam Suntory and Coca-Cola Amatil.

Edrington Hong Kong managing director William Chan said: “they (Beam Suntory and Coca-Cola Amatil) have helped build a solid foundation that presents an exciting opportunity for growth.”

On the new partnership with Spirits Platform, Chan added: “we can expect big things from the company in 2017, with more exciting news around the corner”.

Apart from The Macallan, the Australian company will distribute The Famous Grouse, Cutty Sark and Highland Park all distilled by Glasgow, Scotland based The Edrington Group.

The Macallan is an iconic Scotch whisky brand dating back to 1824 as per The Edrington Group. It has been credited to be "The most expensive whisky sold at auction" as per Guinness Book of World Records in January 2014.

Much older than The Macallan is the Highland Park Scottish distillery established in 1798. The Famous Grouse on the other hand has been a blended Scotch whisky distilled in Scotland since 36 years.

Cutty Sark is considered to be among the first blended whisky brands to have entered the US.

Spirits Platform CEO Ian Atherton said: “we are thrilled at the opportunity to represent such an iconic portfolio of Scotch whiskies with an extensive history and a commitment to quality”.

Atherthon further added: “Consequently, The Edrington Group whiskies are recognised amongst the best in the world.”

Spirits Platform, which was founded in 2015, claims to have partnered with premium spirits producers to bring their premium spirits in the Australian market.

Its portfolio includes Cointreau, Tia Maria, Licor 43, Rémy Martin, Louis XIII, Disaronno, Mount Gay Rum, Sierra Tequila, Metaxa, Villa Massa, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, St Remy, Chartreuse, Mozart, Passoa, Opal Nera, Gin Mare, Zubrowka, Writer’s Tears, Francoli Grappa, The Irishman and Fiorente.

Image: The Edrington Group’s Single malt whisky The Macallan. Photo: courtesy of Edrington.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Spirits

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits> Whiskey> Scotch Whisky
Spirits News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Spirits Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.