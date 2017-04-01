Spirits Platform to distribute Edrington Scotch whiskies

Spirits Platform has agreed to distribute a range of Edrington Scotch whiskies from 1 April 2017.

Single malt whisky The Macallan will also be part of the partnership deal.

Spirits Platform takes over the distribution from Beam Suntory and Coca-Cola Amatil.

Edrington Hong Kong managing director William Chan said: “they (Beam Suntory and Coca-Cola Amatil) have helped build a solid foundation that presents an exciting opportunity for growth.”

On the new partnership with Spirits Platform, Chan added: “we can expect big things from the company in 2017, with more exciting news around the corner”.

Apart from The Macallan, the Australian company will distribute The Famous Grouse, Cutty Sark and Highland Park all distilled by Glasgow, Scotland based The Edrington Group.

The Macallan is an iconic Scotch whisky brand dating back to 1824 as per The Edrington Group. It has been credited to be "The most expensive whisky sold at auction" as per Guinness Book of World Records in January 2014.

Much older than The Macallan is the Highland Park Scottish distillery established in 1798. The Famous Grouse on the other hand has been a blended Scotch whisky distilled in Scotland since 36 years.

Cutty Sark is considered to be among the first blended whisky brands to have entered the US.

Spirits Platform CEO Ian Atherton said: “we are thrilled at the opportunity to represent such an iconic portfolio of Scotch whiskies with an extensive history and a commitment to quality”.

Atherthon further added: “Consequently, The Edrington Group whiskies are recognised amongst the best in the world.”

Spirits Platform, which was founded in 2015, claims to have partnered with premium spirits producers to bring their premium spirits in the Australian market.

Its portfolio includes Cointreau, Tia Maria, Licor 43, Rémy Martin, Louis XIII, Disaronno, Mount Gay Rum, Sierra Tequila, Metaxa, Villa Massa, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, St Remy, Chartreuse, Mozart, Passoa, Opal Nera, Gin Mare, Zubrowka, Writer’s Tears, Francoli Grappa, The Irishman and Fiorente.

Image: The Edrington Group’s Single malt whisky The Macallan. Photo: courtesy of Edrington.