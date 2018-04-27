Splinter Group Spirits launches Whip Saw Rye Whiskey

Splinter Group Spirits, a winemaker-crafted spirits producer based in Napa Valley, California, has introduced Whip Saw Rye Whiskey.

The company has also appointed Dan Burke as national craft spirits manager. A long-time wine and spirits professional, Burke will handle spirit sales and education nationwide.

The newest addition to the portfolio is Whip Saw Rye Whiskey. Smooth, with rich vanilla, yet deliciously spicy, it's crafted from a blend of aged whiskeys—up to 7 years old—and finished in experienced French oak wine barrels using artesian water from an aquifer deep beneath the vineyards on Sonoma Valley's Moon Mountain.

The mash bill is 77% rye 21% corn and 2% malted barley and the Rye is bottled at 90 proof. Whip Saw Rye Whiskey is blended by rye lovers and master winemakers Steve Matthiasson (Matthiasson Wines) and Bob Cabral (formerly Williams Selyem), the elite palates behind the rest of the range.

Burke said: "The chance to work with winemakers I've admired for years on these incredible spirits is a dream come true. I can't wait to spread the word."

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), rye whiskey had the largest volume increase for any spirit category tracked (end-year 2015).

Volume was up 19.5% adding to a six year stretch which has seen volume increase 662%, from 88,000 to 671,000 cases sold. Craft spirits as a whole continues to trend upward fueled by the continued popularity of cocktail culture.

Source: Company Press Release