Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey hits US shelves

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey is making its annual return in honor of Stitzel-Weller Distillery's 83rd anniversary.

Boasting an impressive resume, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has been awarded Double Gold and named Best Kentucky Straight Bourbon at the 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was named the Best Bourbon 10 years and over from multiple barrels in Jim Murray's 2017 Whisky Bible.

At 92 proof and 46% ABV, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is perfect for whiskey drinkers looking for genuine expressions of highly-crafted luxury.

North American Whiskey Educator Doug Kragel said: "Beginning with a pronounced nose reminiscent of toasted oak layered with vanilla bean, figs and a light touch of dark caramel, this limited-release bourbon's taste is accented with notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices.

"It's the kind of rare whiskey that makes you want to savor every note slowly, because at some point in the future, supply will run out."

Carrying a suggested retail price of $250 (750mL) the re-release will take place in: Kentucky, New York, Illinois, California, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Washington DC, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Oregon and the Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The Stitzel-Weller Distillery will only release six bottles weekly until its supply is gone.

Blade and Bow will celebrate the re-release at A Stitzel-Weller Affair on May 4, a Derby-eve celebration under the stars at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The event includes a seated dinner by Chef Hugh Acheson and a private performance by singer-songwriter Marc Broussard. Guests will enjoy a private tasting of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to truly make it a night to remember.

With rarity comes quality, and consumers will certainly want to sip this beautiful bourbon slowly and responsibly to fully experience the craftsmanship, history and heritage within.

Source: Company Press Release