Stoli adds fresh Cucumber vodka to flavor range

Stoli Vodka announced the first flavor to join its range in over five years -- fresh Stoli Cucumber, just in time for summer.

In 1962, Stoli became the brand that introduced flavored vodkas to the spirits market and, just in time for summer, adds fresh Cucumber to complement its award-winning range.

The latest flavor from Stoli is crisp and clean on the palate, bursting with savory cucumber taste and a soft, smooth finish. Stoli Cucumber will be available nationwide beginning in late April.

Stoli Cucumber will keep consumers cool and reinvigorated, whether enjoyed on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail, pairing well with mint, lemon and lime. Signature drinks include a Stoli Cucumber Spritz, Cucumber Martini, Cucumber Mule, and a Cucumber Bloody Mary.

At various retail outlets, Stoli Cucumber will be sold with Tajín chile seasoning affixed to the bottle, providing a zesty garnish to coat the rims of glasses.

Stoli Group USA marketing senior vice president Russell Pareti said: “Stoli has the best flavored vodkas on the market – an important and strategic segment of the overall Stoli business.

“We recognized an opportunity for a high-quality premium cucumber vodka, given the rise in demand for this fresh taste in cocktails. We could not be prouder of Stoli Cucumber, which will complement our existing portfolio very well. Thus far, the reception from the trade and bartenders has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to bringing new consumers into the Stoli Vodka franchise with this new flavor addition.”

Stoli Cucumber is 75 proof, or 37.5% percent alcohol by volume (ABV), for a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml.

