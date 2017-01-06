Sugarlands Distilling launches Mark and Digger's Hazelnut Rum

Sugarlands Distilling Company has added Mark and Digger's Hazelnut rum as the newest product to its spirits portfolio.

Digger Manes from the hit series Moonshiners to develop the unique and tasty spirit.

Hazelnut Rum meets the nose with sweet aromas of toasted hazelnut and brown sugar. It is a smooth, full bodied spirit that blends the tastes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey.

At 80 proof, this brown spirit finishes with a sweet, oaky kick sure to satisfy the rum-lover in anyone.

Manes said: "Our Hazelnut rum really became a labor of love, mainly because our wives became the first big fans of it.

"Because of them, we were determined to make it better than any other homemade liquor that anyone had ever tasted."

Mark and Digger created hazelnut rum while filming for the Discovery Channel program. The duo combined real hazelnuts and rum in their backwoods still to create a one-of-a-kind flavored spirit.

Ramsey said: "In the words of our mentor Popcorn Sutton, 'this is some of the finest liquors that's ever been.

"Now it is our pleasure to share it with the rest of the world. We're really humbled that folks are eager to try it."

Mark and Digger released their Hazelnut Rum to the public at Sugarlands Distilling Company's downtown Gatlinburg distillery January 3.

The moonshiners hosted a viewing party for a recent episode of Moonshiners that evening. During the event, the distillery donated one dollar from each jar sold to first responders who helped fight the recent wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Mark and Digger grew up exploring the woods of East Tennessee. As young men they were introduced to a local moonshine expert, and quickly learned the trade through hands on experience.

The duo now carries that journeyman craftsmanship forward with their distinctly delicious Hazelnut Rum.

Source: Company Press Release