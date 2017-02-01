SVEDKA introduces new Blue Raspberry-flavoured Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka has added the new Blue Raspberry flavoured vodka to its product portfolio.

Continuing SVEDKA's focus on flavor innovation, SVEDKA Blue Raspberry delivers on the extreme flavor trend with an explosive sweet berry and tart lemon profile.

SVEDKA Blue Raspberry will be available nationwide beginning March 2017 (varies by market), in 50ML (Suggested Retail Price (SRP) $1.99), 375ML (SRP $6.99), 750ML (SRP $12.99), 1L (SRP $16.99) and 1.75L (SRP $21.99).

SVEDKA Vodka's Marketing vice president Diana Pawlik said: "SVEDKA constantly looks to break the mold by introducing bold flavors to the vodka category, and we're excited to unveil SVEDKA Blue Raspberry as the newest dynamic addition to our award-winning portfolio.

"SVEDKA Blue Raspberry is an electric, sweet and sour flavor combination, offering Millennials an adventurous new meta-flavor to match their exhilarating approach to life."

SVEDKA Blue Raspberry targets the palate thrill seekers who crave extreme flavors, a trend seen across the food and beverage space in sour candies, spicy snacks and electric energy drinks coveted by Generation-Y.

With raspberry and blue raspberry being the most sought-after vodka flavors among LDA consumers[ii], SVEDKA Blue Raspberry answers the Millennial call for all things bold and audacious.

SVEDKA Blue Raspberry opens with bright raspberry and berry notes that build to an energetic, hard lemon twist. SVEDKA's iconic, shelf-popping, two-tone packaging further communicates the bold flavor blend with vibrant fuchsia raspberry tones transitioning to an electric blue hue.

SVEDKA Blue Raspberry is the most recent stateside launch from the Swedish-imported vodka brand, which boasts other innovative flavors that include SVEDKA Cucumber Lime, SVEDKA Grapefruit Jalapeño, SVEDKA Mango Pineapple, SVEDKA Strawberry Lemonade, SVEDKA Strawberry Colada, SVEDKA Colada, SVEDKA Orange Cream Pop, in addition to SVEDKA's core flavors: SVEDKA Cherry, SVEDKA Citron, SVEDKA Clementine, SVEDKA Raspberry, SVEDKA Vanilla and SVEDKA Peach.

