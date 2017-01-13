Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dalmore releases 50-year-old single malt Scotch whisky

DBR Staff Writer Published 13 January 2017

Emperador's Scotch whisky unit, Whyte & Mackay, has released a 50-year-old expression of The Dalmore luxury malt.

The release is part of the company's plans to celebrate master distiller Richard Paterson’s 50 years in the whisky industry. 

A limited edition of about 50 decanters of the new Scotch whisky has been released, as per the distiller which will be hand-filled on order.

The Dalmore 50’s aroma is claimed to have caramelised orange segments, vanilla pods as well as sweet sultanas.

When it comes to palate, the whisky with a 40% alcohol by volume, is claimed to give a tangy thick cut marmalade, moist chocolate cake and roasted coffee as per its distiller.

Its finish on the other hand comes from black morello cherries, crushed almonds and soft liquorice.

Matured in American white oak, Matusalem oloroso sherry casks sourced from Gonzalez Byass Bodega and port Colheita pipes from the Portugese region of Douro Portugal, The Dalmore 50 is said to have gone through one last finish for 50 days in Domaine Henri Giraud champagne casks.

The Dalmore master distiller Richard Paterson said: “Bringing the champagne together with Matusalem oloroso sherry and port is perhaps the greatest example to date of our ability to innovate in both maturation and cask finishing while preserving the signature flavours of The Dalmore.”

The whisky will be held in crystal decanters designed by French crystal maker Baccarat. Further, the decanters will be enclosed in a presentation case crafted by Linley furniture makers.

Each of The Dalmore 50 decanters will also feature a solid silver stag designed by Hamilton & Inches.

Paterson concluded: “This whisky is exceptional, as are the luxurious and sophisticated finishes applied by the craftsmen at Domaine Henri Giraud, Baccarat, Linley and Hamilton & Inches. They are true masters of their art and it is a pleasure to have worked with them to bring the 50 year old to life in such a magnificent way.”

Image: The Dalmore 50 is held in skillfully created crystal decanters made by French crystal house Baccarat. Photo: courtesy of The Dalmore.

