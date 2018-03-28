Glenlivet introduces new mystery single malt Scotch whisky in US

The Glenlivet distillery has launched a new single malt whisky in the US without cask information or tasting notes attached.

The limited- edition mystery single malt, dubbed The Glenlivet Code, challenges consumers to unlock the taste via an immersive digital experience

The introduction of The Glenlivet Code coincides with the launch of a digital campaign to strengthen the distillery’s role as a Speyside single malt whisky-maker.

The distillery says that the Glenlivet Code embodies smooth and fruity tasting notes with additional twists to be ‘unlocked’. This mystery whisky is claimed to have been craft from specially selected casks.

Glenlivet master distiller Alan Winchester said: "With The Glenlivet Code, we had a unique opportunity to create a whisky that has never been crafted before, using new casks and techniques to push the boundaries of what people expect from The Glenlivet.

"This year's limited edition is a labyrinth of flavors that will test the senses of even the most discerning whisky drinker and we're excited to invite consumers worldwide to take on the ultimate challenge by unlocking its mystery taste. The interactive experience will allow whisky enthusiasts at all levels to build their knowledge of the category while also developing a deeper understanding of The Glenlivet."

To participate in the decoding challenge, consumers will have to scan a code on the back of the Glenlivet Code bottle carton using the Shazam app to enter a virtual underground room.

There, they will be welcomed by a hologram of Winchester, who will challenge them to decode the taste of the liquid by selecting four aromas for the nose and four flavors for the palate from several possible combinations.

After decoding the flavours, the participants will be given a score which they can post on their social media channels to see how they rank against their peers. The company plans to reveal the official tasting notes at the end of the year to give consumers the time to discover taste for themselves.

The Glenlivet Code is priced at $120 per bottle and will be available at US retailers from the end of next month.

Image: The Glenlivet Code is a mystery whisky whose tasting and flavour notes are kept a mystery. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA.