House of Martell launches spirit made of Cognac VSOP

A new spirit made of Cognac VSOP has been launched by the House of Martell, which is owned by French beverage firm Pernod Ricard.

The new spirit, dubbed Martell Blue Swift, has been matured in French oak casks and finished in Kentucky bourbon casks.

The House of Martell is claimed to disrupt the cognac category for three centuries. The latest release further re-invents cognac with a spirit that celebrates the House of Martell's ties with the US.

Martell is claimed to be the first cognac house to ship its barrels to the US from 1783, through the coming together of cognac and bourbon.

Martell said its double distillation of exclusively clear wines produces eaux-de-vie of better purity and enables them to better absorb aromatic tones from the Kentucky Bourbon oak casks.

Its characteristic notes of candied fruit and plum are enriched, in Martell Blue Swift, with the sweetness of vanilla and toasted oak.

Martell says that when the spirit is served on the rocks, the ice softens some of the initial oaky fire while still permeating the natural sweetness. It further enables the expression of the characteristic fruity notes of cognac and the smooth and long toasted finish from Kentucky Bourbon casks.

Martell Blue Swift has been designed to break the usual cognac codes, by combining and Old World and New World with the sleek cylinder of its bottle that resembles the shape of bourbon casks and the elaborate ‘cut-glass’ detail on its base reminds classic crystal decanters.

The drink is also available in a night version with blue swift that glows in the dark. Martell Blue Swift comes at a retail price of £45.

Martell is due to present the Blue Swift spirit at this year's The Cognac Show.

Image: Martell Blue Swift. Photo: Courtesy of (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard).